The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $87.11 Average PT from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Timken by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.72. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

