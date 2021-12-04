The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of VTSCY opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

