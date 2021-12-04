The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

