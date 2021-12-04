The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $390.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day moving average is $295.18. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.