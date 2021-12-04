The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XOS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56. XOS has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOS news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

