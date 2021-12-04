The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group stock remained flat at $$7.56 during midday trading on Friday. 4,806,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $926.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

