The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Chairman William P. Lauder Sells 18,579 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EL opened at $335.30 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,696.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

