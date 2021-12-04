The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

Shares of DSGX traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

