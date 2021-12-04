The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of KO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

