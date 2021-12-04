The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton Sells 9,886 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 80,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth $210,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.