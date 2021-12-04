The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano Sells 99,968 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
