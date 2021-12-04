The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano Sells 99,968 Shares of Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

