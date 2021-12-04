The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 3.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

