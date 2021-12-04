The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 399,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 116.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 121.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. 194,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,549. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.