The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

AES has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AES has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.