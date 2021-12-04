TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.49.

NYSE TFII opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. TFI International has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

