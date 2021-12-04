Tether (USDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92.50 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $74.17 billion and $92.50 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00062744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00092275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.03 or 0.07770522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,602.68 or 0.99669145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00021504 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 76,351,995,266 coins and its circulating supply is 74,103,154,139 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

