Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

