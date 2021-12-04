TenUp (TUP) Price Hits $0.16

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. TenUp has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $151,980.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00057931 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,532,260 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.