Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.04 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

