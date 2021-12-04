Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.55.

TMSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Temenos stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.34. 13,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. Temenos has a 52 week low of $117.16 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

