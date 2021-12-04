TEMCO Price Hits $0.0066 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. TEMCO has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $990,597.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.76 or 0.07813827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,742.31 or 0.99575451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002688 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

