Telsey Advisory Group Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $11.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered JOANN from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

