Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telenet Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.5978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Telenet Group’s previous dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 8.68%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

