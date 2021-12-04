Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

TKAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

