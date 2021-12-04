Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.29 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

