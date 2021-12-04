Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stake Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.92 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

