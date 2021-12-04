Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

