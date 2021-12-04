TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$63.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$63.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.23. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$51.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $632,528 over the last three months.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

