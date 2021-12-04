Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.