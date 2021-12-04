Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 647,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,388.70% and a negative return on equity of 396.32%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

