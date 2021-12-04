Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TTM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 810,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 308,858 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 54.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 184.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

