Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $18.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $809.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.