Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

