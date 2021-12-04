Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in November

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Taiheiyo Cement stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. Taiheiyo Cement has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Taiheiyo Cement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

