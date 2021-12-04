Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.34 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

