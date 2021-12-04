SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

SYNNEX stock opened at $105.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.07. SYNNEX has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $511,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.