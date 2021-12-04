Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Synlogic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.82.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $30,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 45.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.