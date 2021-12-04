Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $5.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 630,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,378. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

