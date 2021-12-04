Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in November

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYZLF opened at $9.05 on Friday. Sylogist has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.