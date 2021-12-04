Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 0.69. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,826,555 shares of company stock valued at $46,669,009. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

