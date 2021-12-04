Swerve Reaches Market Cap of $5.57 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Swerve has a total market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,878,214 coins and its circulating supply is 15,706,754 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

