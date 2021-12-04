Swapcoinz One Day Volume Reaches $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.07 or 0.08286922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,448.32 or 0.99920540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars.

