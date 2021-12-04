S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.97.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

