SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.79. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $29.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $449.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

