SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $10,957,508. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $674.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $709.54 and a 200 day moving average of $620.39. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $337.83 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

