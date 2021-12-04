Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

