SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 327,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.