Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung Purchases 7,349 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $21,606.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Jung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGG. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

