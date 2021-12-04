SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.84

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1243466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.