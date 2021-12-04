SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.84

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1243466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.
The company has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
