Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 5.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 321,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 246,208,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $936.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 5.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

